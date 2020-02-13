African Giant is more than an album name. It is the title Burna Boy is taking as he’s sworn into office as Nigeria’s global superstar. The resurgence of the “like to party” crooner took Nigerians by storm towards the end of 2018.

Burna who immediately became loved by all and sundry got the feelings plummeted after he made some comments yesterday. According to Burna, no one in the industry paved the way, he got to the height he is today all by himself

”FACT! I always knew I was and I am THE BEST. Everyone you think is the best KNOWS I’m BEST since Fela Kuti. But @timayatimaya told me something a long time ago that made me not care about being the best. “The World can do without the Best” the world will still spin regardless.



“Lol. NOBODY paved shit for me. Everybody dey find them own. I bin Out here, if you knew the way they made us look weak by begging and paying the western world to like us you will see that no table was set and I’m the one that brought you the Respect you currently enjoy.”

His tweets have since gotten many to drag him silly on Twitter.

Read some of the comments below;

https://twitter.com/kinyels/status/1227700935738220545?s=21

