Nigerian actress Angela Okorie burst into bitter tears after reminiscing on her life and all that she has been through in the past, she has taken out time to thank God for twist of experience.
The actress posted an emotional video on her Instagram where she wept like a baby.
She wrote;
Life is deep you know???? Have u ever gotten to a point in ur life and it seems all hope is gone
Just only you and your God ☝️
I pray No one experience what I have been through in the resent time, hmmmmmmmm
It’s been really tough oooooo
Injections upon injections
Medicines upon medicines Tufiakwa
At some point self I hardly sleep at night , and like seriously 😒 I don’t joke with my sleep 😴 fam
Some Nights I will be crying like a baby cos of pain kaiiiiii ,
If I never take sleeping tablets, my eyes won’t close Whatttttttt 😭😭
Take out time and visit those in the hospital you will understand why you need to live like is ur last day on earth , no reasons to live a lie , even in ur Little way, this life is empty people are laying critically ill at hospitals
different kinds of sickness
You’ve never heard b4, human being Dey sick am hmmmmm
Be grateful for life everyday
Many are Gone and some1 else is enjoying their wealth, thank God
You are better than someone ,
Every day I look at my son and say God I thank u for keeping me alive
we go about our hustle everyday and yet we come back protected.
You sleep freely ,wake up sound and alive is not by your own making
just say Protect me and my family lord 🙏
It’s a short prayer that goes along way
#protectme
