Nigerian actress Angela Okorie burst into bitter tears after reminiscing on her life and all that she has been through in the past, she has taken out time to thank God for twist of experience.

The actress posted an emotional video on her Instagram where she wept like a baby.

She wrote;

Life is deep you know???? Have u ever gotten to a point in ur life and it seems all hope is gone

Just only you and your God ☝️

I pray No one experience what I have been through in the resent time, hmmmmmmmm

It’s been really tough oooooo

Injections upon injections

Medicines upon medicines Tufiakwa

At some point self I hardly sleep at night , and like seriously 😒 I don’t joke with my sleep 😴 fam

Some Nights I will be crying like a baby cos of pain kaiiiiii ,

If I never take sleeping tablets, my eyes won’t close Whatttttttt 😭😭

Take out time and visit those in the hospital you will understand why you need to live like is ur last day on earth , no reasons to live a lie , even in ur Little way, this life is empty people are laying critically ill at hospitals

different kinds of sickness

You’ve never heard b4, human being Dey sick am hmmmmm

Be grateful for life everyday

Many are Gone and some1 else is enjoying their wealth, thank God

You are better than someone ,

Every day I look at my son and say God I thank u for keeping me alive

we go about our hustle everyday and yet we come back protected.

You sleep freely ,wake up sound and alive is not by your own making

just say Protect me and my family lord 🙏

It’s a short prayer that goes along way

#protectme

Watch video below;