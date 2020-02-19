Nigerian Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was pictured at the National Identification Management Commission to get himself certified as a bonafide Nigerian and the NIMC social media channels shared photos of the superstar getting captured at their office.

In the photos, the heavyweight champion was seen going through the normal process of thumb printing before posing with his temporary slip which was issued to him immediately.

The boxer reclaimed his titles after defeating Andy Ruiz in a rematch which held in Saudi Arabia in December 2019.

Anthony Joshua @anthonyfjoshua enrolls for the National Identification Number and issued his NIN slip. pic.twitter.com/GS1osa6Rea — NIMC (@nimc_ng) February 18, 2020

