British Nigerian born boxer, Anthony Joshua is in the news again, this time around the boxer who is currently in Nigeria partied at the Afrika Shrine in Ikeja area of Lagos State on Thursday night alongside Femi Kuti.

Joshua showed his humble side once again, as he prostrated to Femi, in the typical Yoruba tradition of greeting elders. Femi Kuti, successor to Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s afrobeats, is 57 years-old, while Joshua is 30 years old.

Joshua also presented his four belts to Femi, with the singer unexpectedly wearing one of the belts on his neck.

The Boxer was earlier in the news this week after he was spotted registering for the National Identity Number NIN in the country.

