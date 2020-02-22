Nigerian heavyweight boxer Anthony Olufemi Joshua was welcomed in warmth and grit at the Makoko Community, Lagos State yesterday 21st February.

The Nigerian champion had a good time with the locals as they all trooped out in droves to have a close look at the world champion they’ve always seen from their screens.

AJ took to his Instagram page to share lovely photos that saw him handover his WBA, IBF and WBO belts to the kids signed up to a local boxing school. What a a motivation that would be for the young lads- we can’t wait to hear the parvenu story of one of them in few years.

See lovely photos below:

