Comedian Alibaba has advised gentlemen and ladies not to let people confuse them on social media about who and what character they should look out for when choosing a relationship partner. He stated that any man who is always available is jobless, hence, you should choose who you want to be with and not let people shove ideas into your head.

He wrote his advise in a lengthy note that he posted on his Instagram page, according to him;

“Choose who you want to be with. Don’t let all these people come online to confuse you.

“Any man who is available 24/7… is not the kind of man you want.

“And if your lady is busy, appreciate her efforts to make it up. Don’t burn out the few moments you have, quarrelling over the times she wasn’t available.

“Our jobs and time required differ. An actor may have all the time in the world for you. But a 9-5 worker can only be available at weekends.

“Some Naval officers can be away for months. Dont compare them with that photographer that covers weddings and sees you all week.

“Because he sees you every day doesnt mean he loves you more than the one who works hard and sees you once in a week…

“Be guided”

