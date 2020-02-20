Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has stated that any man who kneel down to propose to a lady is a fool.

With men popularly known for kneeling down to propose to their girlfriend, Pete Edochie does not think the culture is a good one.

Pete Edochie who is often regarded as a legend in the entertainmemt industry noted that any man who is caught in the act is a bloody fool and an idiot.

According to the actor, the propose style is copied from the white people culture, a move he noted should not have be.

Pete Edochie voiced out his frustration at the rampant rate of the style as he noted that Nigeria’s culture does not allow such move.

Watch video below :

Pete Edochie has featured in many award winning movies and has not been shy in showing his displeasure at any matters that catch his attention.

However, he’s latest resolution on the way man should propose to their fiancee might ignite a reaction from fans who might not be pleased.

