Veteran Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken the role of a counselor as she advise fans on the type of relatives to avoid.

Tonto Dikeh via a post on her Instagram Page adviced her millions of fans to stay away from relatives who hate their mum and disrespect them.

The beautiful screen diva went as far as stating that the heart of men is malignant and so fans should stay away from bad vibes.

She wrote:

Avoid relatives that hate your mom, and disrespect her. The truth is that if they can’t

respect your own mother who you hold in high regard, their regard for you is superficial and fake. Anyone who vehemently dislikes you shouldn’t be anywhere close to your children. This life is deep and the heart of men is malignant.

How do you know they mean your child well when they dislike you?

How do you know they mean you well when their loathe the womb that bore you?

Be vigilant; when they can’t get you, someone close to you becomes the next target. So, shield your children from people that mean you no good.

.

#KINGTONTO

Tonto Dikeh is regarded as one of the best actresses in the entertainment industry and she has been displaying her humanitarian behaviour by creating a foundation called Tonto Dikeh Foundation which is aimed at helping the less privilege.

