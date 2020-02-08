Nigerian singer, Tekno seems head over heels for former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

The two have been giving fans a lot to feed on with their latest display of affection on the social media.

Although, fans are not complaining on the suppose love, however, many would actually like to know what is actually happening.

Recently, Tekno took to Instagram to share a cryptic message, which only Tacha somehow seems to understand.

She responded to the message with ‘Yes’ and added a love emoji to it.

No one knows where the two are driving at as this could be a true romance or another controversy to catch fans attention, which is popular in show biz.

In another report, Tacha recently launched her an initiative for girls known as Pad for Every Girl PEG, which she uses to distribute sanitary pad to girls and she has started in Port Harcourt.

