General Overseer Pastor Adeboye, on Monday evening, in a series of tweets which have been debated by Social Media users, pointed some qualities his male members should look out for before marrying a lady and inferred that a man can’t be eating out all the time, hence the woman should know how to cook.

Adeboye also stated that men should marry women who know how to do home chores and further advised men against marrying women he termed “worldly.”

Big Brother Naija 2018 star, Teddy A has weighed into the matter by letting his fans know that his wife and fellow ex-BBNaija contestant Bam Bam has been feeding him well to the point that he is now fat.

The artiste took to his Twitter handle to state:

“What’s this about cooking and not cooking? My wife has fed me fat! Whether she cooks the said meals or not, I’m eating. End of. Una too like plenty talk.”

