Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bambam in a latest statement has recounted her pregnancy experience.

The reality star who got married to her fellow reality star, TeddyA, explained that pregnancy changes women.

According to the 30 year old reality star, she does not believe how she looks now because pregnancy has changed her looks.

She took to her Twitter handle to reveal “Pregnancy completely changes you… some days I don’t believe I’m the one standing in front of the mirror. My skin my complexion… hormones have taken over. It’s amazing.“

Prior to getting married, Bambam and TeddyA were all over each other during their stay in Big Brother House and it was not a surprise when they decided to get married.

However, many didn’t believe their marriage would last long but so far they have been able to prove them otherwise.