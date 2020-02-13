Former big brother naija star, Alex has given fans a glimpse her stunning figure as she anticipate her 24yh birthday.

Alex who is set to clock 24 in the coming days took to her Instagram account to bless the face of her millions of fans with the gorgeous picture.

Dressed in a black latex jumpsuit, Alex made sure all eyes were on her as she gets fans and followers stuck to her page.

She captioned the sexy photo:

I’m 24 in a bit. I’m not your mate at all…..

Fans and celebrities who could not control themselves have reacted swiftly to the picture as they appreciate the beauty on show.

Alex has been consistent in showing her hot body on the Gram as fans and lovers anticipate what she will give them when she finally turn 24.

