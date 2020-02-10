Former Big Brother housemate, Chemeka Frodd Okoye popularly known as Frodd just started reading movie scripts as a beginner and he is already acting a movie role along with top actors including Richard Mofe Damijo, Osas and Ibrahim Suleiman.

Life gets a little bit easier when you have fame and this is proof. Frodd took to his Instagram page to share photos from the movie set with the caption;

“I almost forgot !!! Here is something to add spice to the new week .. Picture perfect with my family @mofedamijo Thank you papa your are my ICON of life , every moment with you is a life’s inspiration @officialosas My G , filled with humor , Grace and Glam , your aura is infectious @ibrahimsuleimanofficial The Chief brother himself , always having a brothers back . Couldn’t have asked for a better friend . Happy 😃 People #namastewahala Indian Bollywood Master Piece”

See more photos below;

