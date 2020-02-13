Reality Tv star Chinonso Ibinabo Opara, popularly known as Kim Oprah has showed off her mother. The former beauty Queen is most notable for her cameo appearance in the BBNaija house where she spent two weeks in the show.

She took to her Instagram page to share a lovely video of her mother who came to pay her visit after three years. Kim revealed how much she misses her mom and work not making her have more time for her middle aged mom.

Welcoming her mom to her apartment, Kim wrote:

And yeah, Kim got her ravishing beauty from her mom who still looks so fine for her age. See photo of her below;

