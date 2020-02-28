Ex. Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy has taken to her Instagram Page to celebrate fellow reality star, Diane who turned 24 today, February 28.
Mercy who had formed a great bond with Diane during their stay at the Big Brother house gushed via the post how much love and care she has for her.
The video vixen noted that Diane is an epitome of beauty and that their friendship is the biggest highlight of their time at the show.
See her heartfelt post below:
Happy birthday my dearest @diane.russet you are the epitome of beauty, our friendship is my biggest highlights, it didn’t take us time to bond because your heart is pure and love, it feels like I have known you forever❤️ we met where everyone wants the same thing and could do anything to have it, you never wanted anything I want,that’s my DIANE, you believed so much in me that you brought a tiara at the finale without knowing if I will win😭 Diane you are my sister, I will never hurt or betray you in this life, your kind precious heart will take you places, God will continue to bless and protect you, as you add another year may God open doors of wisdom and riches, good health, grace and many more prosperous years🙏 I love you now and forever my small pin charger🥰 Happy Birthday. @diane.russet 🎂👑🍾🛡
