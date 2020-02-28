Ex. Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy has taken to her Instagram Page to celebrate fellow reality star, Diane who turned 24 today, February 28.

Mercy who had formed a great bond with Diane during their stay at the Big Brother house gushed via the post how much love and care she has for her.

The video vixen noted that Diane is an epitome of beauty and that their friendship is the biggest highlight of their time at the show.

See her heartfelt post below: