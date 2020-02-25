Former Big Brother Naija star, Mike has continued his good start this year as he signs another endorsement deal with Mitsubishi Motors.

Mike who was on the verge of winning the fourth edition of the reality TV show took his game to another level as he became the face of the car brand.

The former athlete announced the good news to his millions of fans via a post on his social media platforms.

Mike noted via the post how glad he his to be representing the brand.

He posted;

Earlier this year, Mike was signed by Beer Company, Budweiser and has been featuring in advertisement for the brand ever since then.

