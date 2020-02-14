Valentine day has finally brought it big surprise as former big brother naija star, TBoss unveils her daughter’s face.

TBoss who have been hiding her daughter’s face ever since she gave birth to her surprised many fans by revealing the face.

The reality star and model who was so glad to be spending her first valentine with her baby noted that there’s no greater love than the love of a mother to her child.

TBoss was so excited as she wrote an epistle on the love she has for her daughter.

She posted:

TBoss have been on the spotlight ever since she gave birth to her daughter.

Her inability to disclose the father of the wonderful daughter have made fans troll her on numerous occasions as they poke fun at her.

Some fans who are excited to have finally see the beautiful face of her daughter have now reacted positively to the post.

HOT NOW

Why I may never return to Nigeria – Transient Tiwa Savage reveals

Perhaps, Burna was right! – Watch Simi and her crew mock Mayorkun’s ‘Geng’ movement (Video)

BBNaija’s Mercy, Venita and Diane glows in sexy valentine photoshoot (Photos)