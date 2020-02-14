Valentine day has finally brought it big surprise as former big brother naija star, TBoss unveils her daughter’s face.
TBoss who have been hiding her daughter’s face ever since she gave birth to her surprised many fans by revealing the face.
The reality star and model who was so glad to be spending her first valentine with her baby noted that there’s no greater love than the love of a mother to her child.
TBoss was so excited as she wrote an epistle on the love she has for her daughter.
She posted:
View this post on Instagram
There’s no greater love than the love of a mother to her child. And that is why, selfish as it may seem I choose to shield you from the eyes of people who may not always have the best intentions. But I also realize that I can’t protect you forever- Not physically anyways. And besides, it might be somewhat selfish of me not to share a part of you with the world because you are without a doubt My Biggest Blessing & Greatest Achievement. However, I would always pray for you & protect you spiritually- I have committed you to The Almighty God & HE Alone watches, protects & provides for you. You truly are a Bright & Shiny Star my Baby Starr & nobody & nothing can change that. My Jesus Baby- anyone who blesses you would be blessed and anyone who tries otherwise or even as much as thinks it- would feel the wrath of My Heavenly Father swiftly & Strongly upon their lives. Mommie Loves you Always & Forever & a Day more. @atilarystudio thank you so much for capturing these priceless moments @byjaru your creativity continues to wow me @chiniellabeauty thanks for making me sooo gorgeous ♥️. I love you guys …
TBoss have been on the spotlight ever since she gave birth to her daughter.
Her inability to disclose the father of the wonderful daughter have made fans troll her on numerous occasions as they poke fun at her.
Some fans who are excited to have finally see the beautiful face of her daughter have now reacted positively to the post.
HOT NOW
Why I may never return to Nigeria – Transient Tiwa Savage reveals
Perhaps, Burna was right! – Watch Simi and her crew mock Mayorkun’s ‘Geng’ movement (Video)
BBNaija’s Mercy, Venita and Diane glows in sexy valentine photoshoot (Photos)
Discussion about this post