Former Big Brother Naija Star, Tuoyo has cause havoc on social media with his valentine day celebration shoot.

Tuoyo who rose into limelight after he participated at the fourth edition of the big brother naija show stunned fans with the sultry picture.

l

See picture below:

Fans have stormed his page to share their excitement on the stunning picture especially the female fans who could not get hold of themselves.

Tuoyo have been flaunting his big cassava on social media for some time as he wish to make a name for himself in the entertainmemt industry.

The reality star also revealed his plans of starting his new strippers team which he revaled will be the best in town.

If Tuoyo now peppering his fans on social media with sultry picture, only time will tell if he will finally succeed in his new adventure.

HOT NOW

Why I may never return to Nigeria – Transient Tiwa Savage reveals

Perhaps, Burna was right! – Watch Simi and her crew mock Mayorkun’s ‘Geng’ movement (Video)

BBNaija’s Mercy, Venita and Diane glows in sexy valentine photoshoot (Photos)