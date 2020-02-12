Nollywood actress Regina Daniels can boast to be part of the fortunate 3% topping the Nigerian food chain and she does so much in rubbing it in our faces.

The 6th wife to Nigerian billionaire Ned Iwoko took to her Instagram page to share lovely photos of herself that would wow her audience as always but she decided to be a little extra with the caption.

Regina wrote: “I don’t 💯 like this picture but I have to post it.”

Imagine being so rich that the most luxurious items become basic to you. Regina has a N320k Fendi slippers on her legs and she doesn’t like the picture. God when? 😢

See Photos below

