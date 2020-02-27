The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the blogger who shared “fake photos” of the anti-graft agency’s cell in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Port Harcourt Zonal Head of the Commission, Mr Usman Imam announced arrest of the blogger identified as Dikeocha Chukwuebuka, during a press briefing with newsmen on Thursday February 27.

A remorseful Chukwuebuka reportedly admitted his error in publishing the picture which he said belonged to another agency, and also apologized to the EFCC and his followers for the false and misleading report.

The statement reads;

The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the EFCC, has arrested a blogger, Mr Dikeocha Chukwuebuka, who published a picture of a crowded open cell on his Twitter handle @TheRealDayne, claiming it is the Port Harcourt office of the EFCC

The Port Harcourt Zonal Head of the Commission, Mr Usman Imam who announced the arrest while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt today, February 27, 2020 said the suspect was picked up at about 4pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Chukwuebuka was in the premises of a new generation bank on Ada George Road in Port Harcourt. He said the arrest was a fulfillment of the vow he made to track and apprehend the author of the malicious tweet.

He recalled that the tweet was a “most embarrassing moment for the Commission, given that the ‘fake news’, represented the very opposite of what the EFCC stands for, as far as care of detainees is concerned”.

“I want to assure the suspect and indeed the media, that the Commission will follow through this investigation and ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law,” he said.

Imam warned social media influencers to be circumspect in using information which they have not checked to save the society from the ordeal of fake news.

A remorseful Chukwuebuka, admitted his error in publishing the picture which he said belonged to another agency.

He apologized to the EFCC and his followers for the false and misleading report.