Popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky has asked for actress Tonto Dikeh’s hand in marriage in an attempt to make history together.

The controversial celebrity said she wants to marry the actress so they can be the first lesbians to have a wedding ceremony in Nigeria.

Bobrisky also shared a note of warning to people who intend to be her friend, saying;

When new friends come around to me pls always know that @tontolet is around and I can’t be friends to no one biko.”

In December 2019, the duo celebrated their 4 years friendship anniversary and Dikeh penned lovely words to her bestie.

