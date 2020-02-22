Bobrisky has revealed how he flied first class to Dubai twice in a week. He made the post when he travelled for the second with first class again to Dubai after it was rumored he was denied entry last week.

Bobrisky may be real or fake about his lavish lifestyle that he paints on social media, but one unshakable fact is that he doesn’t give a fuck what you think about him. The more you hate on him, the more he trends and he enjoys all kinds of trends, regardless of the positive vibes or negativity.He captioned his photo on Instagram;

Oh Bobrisky flew first class again dis week…. I only fly first class. Let see if they will refuse my entry 😂😂😂😂😂. Since your wack blogger can never fly first twice in a week. I’m Bobrisky d only rich babe. People hate since they aren’t living big like bob is living 😂😂😂😂😂. So na fake life pay my first class dis week again abi ?

In another video, Bobrisky wrote; “I shop perfumes over $2000 in d aircraft. You better start living dis kind of fake life 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.

