Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has revealed what will happen if someone withdraws N600million from his account, and according to him, that will lead to his untimely death because he doesn’t seem to have that much in his savings.
He revealed this in a comment on his recent post where he counted his blessings and named them one by one. The male Barbie compared the days she was still a broke nobody and now that she is now a famous millionaire.
The social media sensation who is renowned for flaunting his wealth shared an old photo and a recent one of himself with the caption below:
When bob was nobody 😂😂😂😂 VS when she is now a fucking MILLIONAIRE 💵. Let me brag small on my achievements…… Own a house in lekki
Drive a 2019 Range Rover
Drive a Benz cla amg
Drive a BENTLEY
many investors at hand now
Own a cosmetic brand
Lastly she is now FAMOUS
One of his fans that dropped a comment on the post then asked if he will still be a millionaire if N600million is deducted from his account.
See his response below;
