Popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky is set to undergo another surgery as his quest to look more prettier continues.

Bobrisky who has undergone many types of surgeries on his bodies in the past revealed the shocking secret via a post on Instagram.

The instagram drama queen noted via the post that he will be going for a face surgery in the next coming days as he plans to look more sexy.

He wrote:

Going for a face surgery soon….. wanna look prettier than dis

Bobrisky recently had a surgery on his butt when he visited Dubai during the last festive period with his bestie, Tonto Dikeh.

Though, some fans on social media stated that it’s an audio surgery, he has been flaunting the ass on his Instagram Page ever since he had the surgery.