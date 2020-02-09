A female friend of popular cross-dresser, Idris Okunleye, also known as Bobrisky, has confirmed that her cosmetic surgeries are in fact real. The attestation happened during a visit to the male barbie’s newly renovated home by one of his business partners.

The unbothered owner of Bob Wings (faux lashes), allowed her visitor to confirm it as herself while making a video. In the video, the controversial celebrity donned a black gown and her friend could be seen fondling on her breasts and bum, confirming that they are real.

In the post, she kept saying ‘Bobrisky’s breasts are real’ and at some point, she asked the cross-dresser to connect her to his doctor, so that she can do her surgery too.

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW