– office and public places visited by carrier reportedly under quarantine.

Following the index case of coronavirus in Lagos, the health officials have quarantined 28 persons in Ogun State on Friday.

Ogun state Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, has confirmed that an Italian man who tested positive for Coronavirus in Lagos yesterday had also visited Ewekoro in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State earlier this week.

Ogun state Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, has confirmed that an Italian man who tested positive for Coronavirus in Lagos yesterday had also visited Ewekoro in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State On Wednesday, 26, February 2020.

