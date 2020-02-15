A new Okwara baby is on the way as Nigerian movie actor and model, Bryan Okwara and his partner, model Marie Miller are expecting their first child together.

Bryan Okwara, 34, shares a photo of his wife’s growing baby bump in adorable snaps he posted to Instagram on Saturday, as he couple confirmed the news.

In the photo, the former Miss Earth Nigeria was seen happily flaunting her bare baby bump.

He wrote in his caption: “My valentine.

“With a very gentle and beautiful heart. I cant find the words to tell you how truly happy you make me feel. In an imperfect world… you are perfect in every way. You are a blessing to me… and May God continue to bless you and our beautiful child. Amen”

