Nigerian songster and song writer, Brymo, who was popular for his song ‘Oleku’ featuring Ice Prince in a latest statement has lashed out at critics for tagging him underrated.

Brymo, who seems dissatisfied with being tagged underrated by some people on social media has taken to Twitter to blast his critics.

Taking to his Twitter page, the singer wrote;

‘I’m not underrated, it is industry media and influencers that are retarded..’

Brymo happens to be one of the best artistes in Nigeria with rich lyrical content, however, owing to his style of music which is not really appreciated by majority of Nigerians, he has not been able to have a foot hold in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The likes of Asa, Timi Dakolo among others have, however, been able to gain some attention despite the uniqueness of their style of music unlike Brymo.

