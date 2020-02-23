Nigerian international artiste, Burna Boy is set to hit the road once again as he is set to do better in 2020.

According to the report, Burna Boy, who was closed to winning a Grammy Awards some weeks back will be embarking on a long run of shows that will take him across North America and Europe.

The Twice As Tall World Tour will kick off in May in Atlanta, and will see Burna Boy playing concerts across the US, Canada, Norway, France, Portugal, UK, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and more locations.

BELOW ARE BURNA BOY TWICE AS TALL WORLD TOUR DATES

May 7th – Atlanta, GA – Roxy

May 9th – Washington, DC – Broccoli City Festival*

May 13th – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

May 16th – San Francisco, CA – Masonic

May 18th – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

May 20th – Denver, CO – Summit

May 22nd – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

May 23rd – Indianapolis, MN – Egyptian Room

May 28th – Boston, MA – House of Blues

May 29th – New York, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

May 30th – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic*

May 31st – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

June 3rd – Miami, FL – Fillmore

June 6th – Houston, TX – NRG Arena

June 7th – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

June 28th – Somerset, UK – Glastonbury Festival

June 30th – Oslo, Norway – Kadetten Festival

July 2nd – Belfort, France – Les Eurockeennee Festival

July 3rd – Ericeira, Portugal – Sumol Summer Festival

July 4th – London, UK – Wireless Festival

July 10th – Rotterdam, Netherlands – North See Jazz

July 12th – Liege, Belgium – Les Aredentes

July 16th – Bern, Switzerland – Gurten Festival

July 18th – Ferropolis, Germany – Melt Festival

July 18th – Almere, Netherlands – Oh My Festival

July 19th – Paris, France – Lollapalooza

July 31st – Montreal, Canada – Osheaga Festival

August 15th – Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West

August 29th – Antwerp, Belgium – Fire Is Gold

August 30th – Oberhausen, Germany – Hype Festival