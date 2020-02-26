Burna Boy’s arrogance is becoming unbearable for everyone as he continues to show an exaggerated sense of some kind of personal importance. His opinionated attitude and arrogance recently caused backlash from Nigerians after a controversial tweet where he declared himself the best artiste after Afro Beat legend, late Fela Kuti.

Like the backlash he received over that argument was not enough, He has shown another attitude of arrogance and this time, he did it in the face of his mother and grandmother. This new footage simply explains that Burna Boy become impossible to contain with the depth of his arrogance heightening each passing nanosecond.

In the recent video, Burna’s mother and grandfather are left dumbfounded when he stormed out from a room during an interview. This happened when the journalist engaged his mother and grandfather in a conversation about Fela.

He is heard saying that the interview has gotten boring. At this point, sense needs to be talked into his head.

Watch video below;