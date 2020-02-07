Nike on Wednesday, unveiled the 2020 Nigeria kits named ‘Swoosh’.

The giant kit manufacturers also released designs for the United States and South Korea.

They are the jerseys that the Super Eagles will wear for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and 2022 World Cup.

The new shirts follow the Naija designs, which were released before the 2018 World Cup and enjoyed record-breaking sales.

A statement on the Nike News website read: “The extensive array of federations donning the Swoosh each have unique histories and cultures.

“In 2020, their distinctive attributes are celebrated with highly differentiated collections.

“Building upon the learnings from the successful 2018 Nigeria Collection, Nike undertook deep cultural immersions and collaborated with each federation to ensure the designs truly resonated.

“From hand-drawn prints to custom fonts, each team’s look will be its own,” the statement continued. “Counter to templatization, Nike designers had 65 chassis options available to them across varying necklines, sleeves, cuffs, badge placement, etc.”