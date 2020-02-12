Chioma Rowland, fiancé to popular Nigerian singer Davido, has announced her plans to go back to cooking. The beautiful mother of one has recently been signed as a brand ambassador for Crepaway Nigeria, one of Lagos fine dining destinations.

Taking to her Instagram page to announce her new ambassadorial deal, Chioma revealed that she signed the deal as it will enable her explore her cooking passion. See what she wrote below:

So happy to join the Crepaway Nigeria family as the New Brand Ambassador! Excited to start this journey with our shared passion for amazing meals being the core of our work together. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms.

