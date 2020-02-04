China has placed visa restrictions on Nigerians pending when the Coronavirus ravaging the country is contained.

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, on Monday said the embassy had stopped the issuance of visas to Nigerians.

The ambassador said China was concerned about the health of other nationals visiting China and has taken the measure to protect them.

The ambassador also revealed that so far a total of 60 Nigerians have been confirmed living in Wuhan city where the virus broke out from, adding that no Nigerian in China had been infected.

