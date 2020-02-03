Chioma Avril, her husband Davido and his entire family members are in Dubai for the wedding ceremony of Adewale Adeleke who got married yesterday.

The wedding is one of the most talked about on the internet at the moment. Davido is set to be his brother’s Best man was also recorded dressing up the groom on his big day.

Several photos and videos have appeared on social media from the event which includes a photo of Chioma showing off her outfit as she steps out with her husbnd’s family for the wedding ceremony of her brother in-law, Adewale Adeleke.

However, a fan of the chef observed from the photos that she is emotional distressed and has pointed the attention of the public to the dark side of her that they can’t see. She wrote;

Looking at her eyes, i sense she is going through emotional stress. She is not happy . Dat spark is not there anymore

Read her comment below;