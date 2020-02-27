According to the report, Davido’s fiancée and baby mama, Chioma Rowland, The Chef Chi has signed an endorsement deal with Royal Hair Ltd.

Chioma was with her manager, Ubi Franklin when she sealed the Royal Hairs endorsement deal Yesterday.

She took to Instagram to share the good news. See below;

This is another one for Davido and the love of his life Chioma as they prepare to get baby number 2 after their son, Ifeanyi OBO.

Recall that controversial blogger, Kemi Olunloyo had earlier stated that Davido can’t get married to Chioma because he is yet to divorce his alleged Togolese wife.

Irrespective of this, the love between Chioma and Davido continues to wax stronger despite the many controversies that could have ended their relationship.

Hopefully, Davido will finally give her an Assurance in 2020 when he finally gets married to her legally.

In another report, Davido recently disclosed what he has achieved at age 27.