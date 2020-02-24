Nollywood veteran actor, Chiweta Agu has finally reacted to the report that went viral on social media that he was sick and in need of money and prayer.

Recall that few days ago, a photo of a frail looking Chiwetalu Agu surfaced on the internet, with his numerous fans in Ghana and Nigeria questioning what could be wrong with him.

The talented actor in a statement via his social media account urged his fans not to listen to such report as he termed it fake news.

According to him, he is in perfect condition and did not need the help of anybody.

“Good morning my people ❤️ Please disregard any foolish post on Facebook by anybody saying am SICK and SOLICITING for MONEY, I’m in a perfect good health condition.

“I will never ask anybody for A DIME neither am I on FACEBOOK,” he said.