A Church in Surulere, Lagos, is currently promoting a deliverance service that was organized for one month to cast out “The Marlian Spirit” in people.

The photo of the banner for the deliverance service was captured and shared on social media by a motorist in Surulere. The church described the Marlian Spirit as “a brand new virus that is sweeping through the land and creeping into our colleges and homes”.

Further description gathered from the banner states that “The Marlian spirit is turning daughters against mothers and Sons against Fathers.”

Meanwhile if we are to judge by a recent claim by Daddy Freeze, it means that some Church pastors will also need to attend this service for deliverance.

Recall that the OAP made shocking mentions of Nigerian pastors that are secretly ardent followers of the Marlians group.

HOT NOW