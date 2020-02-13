Nigeria comedian, Chibuike Josh Alfred popularly known as Josh2Funny has shared an hilarious Whatsapp conversation he had with his dad.

With African dads known for their suspicious mind as well as being careful in every situation, Josh2Funny dad’s is not an excemption as he tend to protect his child at all cost.

The drama unfolded when Josh2Funny dad’s asked him to be wary of how his barber who was barbing his hair.

According to Josh2Funny dad, the style his barber is using is suspicious as he advised him to be wary.

The award winning comedian who was also surprised but glad for the care captioned the post:

My Dad is the realest 😂😂😂

