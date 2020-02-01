Ebuka Obi-Ichendu is in serious panic as he lands in Dubai in preparation for the wedding ceremony of Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke and he saw majority of the people with a ‘face mask’ so as to prevent themselves from the deadly Corona Virus.

The virus is currently the major concern for Scientists after it was discovered that the Corona Virus has infected thousands of people and can be deadly. The coronavirus belongs to the same family as the virus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. It causes a respiratory illness, can spread from person to person, and emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

This emergence of the virus has led to the serious precautionary measures and experts are considering best- and worst-case scenarios based on the behaviour of previous epidemics and what scientists already know.

