Former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sanni in a latest statement has reacted to the confirmation of the first case of Corona Virus by the Ministry of Health in Lagos on Thursday.

The former lawmaker in what looks like a joke on herbal medicine men in the country said they will want to say they have the cure for Corona Virus soon.

He said, “I’m sure our Herbal medicine men in the motor parks with Loud speakers want to say they have the solution,dem just de watch the mood first…”

Shehu Sanni also revealed the four lessons of Corona Virus.

He said, “The four lessons of coronavirus :The fate of humanity is linked to each other across walls, Borders & status; The Human race is a family; Nations in wealth are not safer or immune from the tragedies of the poorer ones; We are never too far from d beginning & not too far to the end.”

HOT NOW

Reason why Davido only talks about making babies with Chioma, but not marriage (screenshot)

Juliet Ibrahim advises men not to interrupt a woman’s greatness if you are not ready to add any value to her life

Tacha heightens her friendship with Tiwa savage after sacking her ex-husband, Teebillz