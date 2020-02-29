Popular relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin who is well known on Instagram for giving relationship tips which at times could be controversial has taken a preventive measure to take care of his health due to the spread of Coronavirus.

Olumofin, who is a part of the beards gang has shaved it off after reports made it known that beards can make it more likely for one to catch coronavirus.

He took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself at the barbing salon shaving off his beards.

He captioned the post, saying he cried before they shaved it.

Recall that the first case of the virus was confirmed in Nigeria on Thursday. The reports revealed that the virus was brought into the country by an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria.

At the moment the Italian is under intensive care and the recent reports have revealed he is already responding to treatment.

HOT NOW

Zamfara Governor pays surprise visit to a public boarding school, forces the principal to eat what he feeds the students (Video)

Davido buys a French Bulldog worth N2m, names her 30BG (Photos)

BREAKING: 28 persons quarantined in Ogun state over Coronavirus