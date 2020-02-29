A disturbing video began making rounds few hours ago and it shows school pupils seemingly protesting against the Coronavirus index case in Nigeria. A video posted by Kunle Ofofo, a student of the Federal University of Technology Akure indicates that the protest happened somewhere In Akure, Ondo State.

The pupils fully chaperoned by their teachers, took to the streets in medical wears and miniature medical equipments, boldly chanting in unison: “Coronavirus go back to China’.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians have displayed their exasperation over the video that portrays the country in bad light to the international community. Many took to the comment sections of the video to call for the arrest of teachers and closure of the institution responsible for this.

See some comments below:

