Popular cross-dresser Bobrisky has taken to social media to share the new name he carved for his bestie, Tonto Dikeh and it’s a weird name to be honest but since the two have a nice relationship as friends, perhaps as a couple, she didn’t find it weird and she embraced the name with humor.

Regardless of all his transgender activities, Bobrisky still remains a man and there is a clear possibility that he may have a romantic affair to do with actress, Tonto Dikeh considering their level of connection.

Whatever it is, they’re living life on their own terms and it’s admiring.

In a new post that Bobrisky made on Instagram, he announced a new name for Tonto Dikeh and according to him, the controversial actress is now called Aunty Mbosowo.

He wrote, ‘Aunty (mbosowo )that is her new name now. @tontolet I hope you love your new name?’

Tonto Dikeh replied, ‘Sister nkechi, now this? It’s well, my Lord shall save me from you lol’

