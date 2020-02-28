Sahara reporters have unraveled a new mystery in the index case of Italian man who is infected with Coronavirus. The reports states that the Federal Government of Nigeria has shut down Lafarge, a cement manufacturing company in Ewekoro, Ogun State over the actions the company reportedly took after suspecting the Italian man with Coronavirus was positive.

The Italian man arrived Nigeria aboard Turkish airline Monday, February 24, 2020 around 9:40pm as against February 25 claimed by the Federal Ministry of Health.

The reports further states that the Italian man arrived Large Cement on Tuesday where the symptoms began to show. He was reportedly rushed to a private health facility in the company vicinity, leaving him exposed to the health practitioners who are reportedly under quarantine as at press time.

The Italian is said not to have shown any signs of being infected with the virus at the time of his entry into the country but developed fever and body aches the next day when he visited Lafarge at Ewekoro, Ogun State. Read the reports in part below:

”He was thereafter taken to the company’s clinic that evening and was placed under observation while the Ogun State Government was notified of his situation.

The decision to move the Italian to Lagos was soon hatched following the non-existence of a facility to handle his case in Ogun.

According to findings by SaharaReporters, the ambulance used to convey the man to Lagos was not from the infection control centre in Lagos as claimed by the state government but from another clinic in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The driver, who drove the Italian to Lagos, was exposed to him for at least five hours and was not isolated or quarantined but allowed to go home.“



The company tried to smuggle the Italian out of Lagos by air by pretending that he had Malaria.

“There are so many persons that had been exposed to the index case and if these people are not found and quarantined, we could be in big trouble.”

