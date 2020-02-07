Nigerian model and entrepreneur Dabota Lawson has acquired a brand new 2020 LX570. The beautiful actress celebrated the arrival of her pricey SUV as she records herself dancing to a little band she organized at the car dealer she got the car from
The former beauty queen took to her Instagram to share the video with her followers, captioning it: What a day …mine 😍
Watch video below:
HOT NOW
- Shut up! You’re just a baby machine – Nigerians blast Mercy Johnson for saying no woman can go near her husband
- “After Ogun kill am, dog go come bite am join” Peruzzi and Zlatan Ibile blow hot on Twitter
- Actress Eve Esin unveils her new multi million naira mansion, dedicates it to her late mum (Video)
Discussion about this post