Daddy Freeze just shocked us to be honest after we came across a comment he made which includes a revelation that he owns one of the most expensive authentic wristwatches in the world, a Richard Mille wristwatch.

We has always thought it was just Davido and a few others that own the wristwatch but Daddy Freeze proved us wrong. He made this known in a recent comment he dropped when a troll called him out on Hushpuppi’s page.

Daddy Freeze returned to respond to the troll and ended up revealing that he owned a luxury Richard Mille wristwatch.