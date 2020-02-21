On Thursday, Nollywood Veteran, Pete Edochie threw social media into a debate after he opined that it is wrong for a man to kneel down to propose to a woman.

He termed it as a transfer of authority from the man to the woman. While many people supported the statement others were against it.

However, controversial On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze in his statement has thrown his weight behind Pete Edochie.

Freeze stated that Edochie is correct and that kneeling down to propose is a white man culture as he added that he wouldn’t kneel before his wife.

Pete Edochie is correct, the white mans culture is a contradiction, I won’t kneel before my wife. But you still kneel before the white man’s gods & pray to images of white idols; the joke is on you. If the white man’s gods could bring salvation why is Africa so backward? ~FRZ

HOT NOW

She’s gone, I will find a better partner soon – Ike reveals his plans after Mercy dumped him (Leaked Chat)

Sophia Momodu reacts after Davido’s 2nd baby mama reveals plans to flee with daughter

Drama as Soldiers flog SARS officers who tried to raid Colonel’s hotel (Video)