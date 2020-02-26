We’re about to expect another baby from celebrity couple Chioma Rowland and Davido Adeleke. The singer made his plans known as he took to the comments section of the beautiful photos his fiancée shared on her Instagram page.

Chioma has been spinning heads with the new makeup jpegs she’s been dropping for about two days now via her Instagram Stories. Well, she was bold enough to put them hot on her Instagram page and Her beau, Davido couldn’t resist her beauty and right on there, he revealed his plans to put her in the family way once again.

“U so sexy I’m getting you pregnant again 😍😍😍😍😍😍”

OBO partly said before stamping his dominance as the husband of Chioma and sending out deadly caveats to potential suitors and secret admirers. He wrote: ”I love you my dear wife…Who ever near you na 6Ft“

See the photos that’s cause mayhem below:







