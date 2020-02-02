This isn’t even Davido’s wedding and social media has been unsettled all day as the wedding between the singer’s brother, Adewale Adeleke holds in Dubai. The wedding reception kicked off immediately after the solemn ceremony and the Adelekes lost their cool as they party hard at the Emirates Palace Hotel, Dubai.

Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi who is based in Dubai was a guest at the event and he made his presence felt by raining dollar notes on the bride and groom as they have their first dance.

Best man Davido got sprayed some dollars before he joined in the contest that saw the duo turn the dance floor to Bank of America.

Watch the video below:

