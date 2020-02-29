Nigeria music star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has announced the arrival of his new private jet.

Popularly known as “Omo Baba Olowo” by some section of his fans, Davido has not been shy in living up to that name as he’s known for his flamboyant lifestyle on social media.

Davido has now continue in that trend as he revealed that his new private jet has arrived.

The ” Wonder Woman” crooner took to micro blogging site, Twitter to reveal the good news to his millions of fans who are happy for him.

Davido tweeted:

New jet here !!! 19 seater on y’all bitch asses!!! WATTBA!!!! — Davido (@davido) February 29, 2020

The Afropop singer recently visited the Icebox stores to get himself customized jewellery ahead of his album tour which is set to kickstart in the coming days.

